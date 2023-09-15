Poland to retain import restrictions on Ukrainian grain despite EU

Warsaw plans to maintain trade restrictions on Ukrainian grain products despite a decision by the European Commission on Friday to allow the EU's import restrictions to expire.



"We will do it because it is in the interest of Polish farmers," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.



His comment came after the commission agreed that controversial import restrictions on Ukrainian grain products would not be extended and would thus expire at midnight on Friday.



The commission's decision ran counter to demands by EU members Poland and Hungary which had initially restricted imports themselves.



