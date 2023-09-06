US conducts unarmed ICBM test amid N Korea tensions to assess nuclear deterrence

The U.S. Air Force and Space Force conducted a joint missile test on Wednesday as tensions with North Korea continued to escalate.

The Air Force Global Strike Command executed an unarmed launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A statement from Vandenberg Space Force Base explained that the purpose of the ICBM test launch program was to validate and confirm the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system.

Colonel Bryan Titus, the vice commander of Space Launch Delta 30, praised the highly trained personnel involved in this critical mission, emphasizing that these test launches underscore the preparedness of U.S. nuclear forces and instill confidence in the nation's nuclear deterrent capabilities.

On the diplomatic front, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan issued a stern warning to North Korea during a recent press briefing in response to reports suggesting a potential in-person meeting between North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sullivan emphasized that such a meeting would not be viewed favorably by the international community and warned of consequences for North Korea's actions.

Furthermore, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby revealed that negotiations related to arms were actively progressing between the United States and its adversaries. Putin's interest in obtaining artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea, in exchange for advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, has been reported. Kim Jong Un also seeks food aid for his nation, which is facing severe food shortages.

However, Russia has been reticent about confirming these talks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to confirm the negotiations, stating that there was nothing to disclose on the matter.