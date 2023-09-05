Turkish stock exchange up at Tuesday open

 Contact Us
Published September 05,2023
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 8,161.14 points, up 0.24%, or 19.81 points, from the previous close.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 8,141.33 points, gaining 1.06% with a daily trading volume of 169 billion Turkish liras ($6.3 billion). 

The US dollar/lira exchange rate was at 26.7974 as of 9.51 a.m. local time (0651GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 28.8575, while a British pound traded for 33.7256 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $88.67 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,961.35.

