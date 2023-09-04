Minister Şimşek: We will do whatever it takes to control and then reduce inflation

Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek made evaluations regarding the inflation figures for the month of August through his official social media account.

In his statement, Minister Mehmet Şimşek used the following expressions:

"We know that the fight against inflation will take some time. We are in a transitional period. We will do whatever it takes (monetary tightening, credit policies, and income policies) to control and then reduce inflation. In the end, it will be worth our patience.

We are determined in the fight against inflation."