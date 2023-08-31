Mandatory mediation introduced to resolve landlord-tenant

Due to the excessive increases in rents, disputes between landlords and tenants have increased.

Now, in such disputes, the parties will first go to a mediator. If the mediator cannot reach a resolution, then the judicial process will begin.

This practice will come into effect starting tomorrow.

Disputes can arise from rent claims, price increases, eviction requests, neighborly disputes, or compensation demands.

As disputes increase, the parties often resort to the court, which also increases the judicial workload.

From tomorrow onwards, the parties will first seek mediation, not the court, in these matters.

After going to a mediator, the parties will have a maximum of 4 weeks to reach a decision. If they cannot agree, both the tenant and the landlord will have the option to apply to the court.

The mandatory mediation practice is expected to contribute to curbing excessive rent increases, particularly by preventing such disputes from escalating further.