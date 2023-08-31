NewsEconomyChina asks US to treat Chinese investment fairly - ministry
China asks US to treat Chinese investment fairly - ministry
During a regular press conference on Thursday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry stated that China has urged the United States to ensure equitable treatment for Chinese companies making investments in the U.S. This request was made during a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
China has asked the United States to treat Chinese companies investing in the U.S. fairly during the meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the Chinese commerce ministry said at a regular press conference on Thursday.