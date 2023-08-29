DOMINOS PIZZA GROUP TO REPURCHASE UP TO £70 MILLION OF SHARES

Domino's Pizza Group said that from Tuesday until 30 June 2024, it will commence a discretionary program to purchase up to £70 million ($88 million) of the company's ordinary shares of 25/48 pence each.



The maximum number of shares that may be purchased under the programme is about 35.67 million.



The company said it has appointed its broker Numis Securities Limited to manage the programme and has issued an irrevocable instruction to Numis to continue to manage the programme within pre-set parameters, during any closed period.



