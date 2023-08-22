President Erdoğan: We have implemented measures to recover the economy

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made statements at the Türkiye Contractors Association Overseas Contracting Services Achievement Awards Ceremony.

Highlights from President Erdoğan's speech:

''I warmly greet you with heartfelt affection. I congratulate the companies and representatives receiving international success awards. The results for the world's top 250 international list for the year 2022 have been announced. Today, we will present awards to the companies from our country that are included in this list, with 42 firms participating.

Furthermore, we will also present awards today to 6 of our firms listed in the world's top 225 technical consultants.

During a time when global crises have affected the entire world, including developed countries, the fact that our contracting and consulting firms have achieved such high rankings is a significant accomplishment.

As we observe the projects implemented by our contractors in the countries we visit abroad, we feel proud. We encourage state officials we meet to collaborate with our contractors.

We even persistently push for collaboration if a project aligns with the understanding that your gains are our country's gains. Just as in every field, I have no doubt that the contracting sector deserves much more of our country's potential.

Additionally, the need to renew aging infrastructures in developed countries is increasing. Türkiye's recent infrastructure efforts have highlighted our contractors in global competition.

I expect you to focus on larger, more qualified projects now, aiming to elevate our country and yourselves to the top of the sector.

Just as we made a significant leap in the defense industry, it is possible for us to rapidly expand our current business volume and revenue in the contracting sector.

We are aware that many of our firms that have proven themselves in this field have made successful investments.

I express my gratitude to each of you for your contributions to our country's development through increasing investments, production, employment, and export power.

When we talk about the 2023 vision, we are imagining what will happen 15 years later, but the political lives of those who questioned whether their own political careers would last that long have faded away.''

SETTING OUR SIGHTS ON 2053

''We have set our sights on 2053. Our Lord may or may not grant us the privilege of reaching those days; only time will tell. However, I see the determination and enthusiasm in the eyes of our youth to achieve our goals for 2053.

Becoming one of the world's top 10 economies is no longer a dream for Türkiye on its path to 2053 or 2071. I believe that you have also made your initial calculations based on 2053.

As a country with an expanding sphere of influence, our responsibility for development and construction is also growing. Starting from the coming year, I believe that many more of our firms will be on these lists, benefiting both themselves and our country through greater gains.

Do not doubt that I will be by your side in every step you take and every struggle you undertake, just as I have been until now.

Our competition lies in creating tangible works, providing services, building, and winning hearts. What truly matters is what kind of beautiful echoes we can leave under this sky dome.

We say to you, "Walk, and we will walk alongside you with the people." Every era of our century-old republic has been marked by challenges. The past 10 years have had a significant place in our history due to the major attacks we faced.

Economics has been one dimension of every struggle we embarked upon. We arrived at today by wrestling with those who aimed to keep Türkiye captive to interest rates and exchange rates. I believe you can see this tableau much better.

Certainly, every struggle comes with a cost, a burden. The reason behind the problems we are experiencing in the economy today lies in such factors.''

IMPLEMENTING MEASURES TO RECOVER THE ECONOMY

''Now, we have not only realigned the Turkish ship with its objectives but also put in place measures to recover the economy. Our people have not only chosen to safeguard their own and their country's future but have also demonstrated to the entire world that they are the guarantee of tomorrow. With concrete results achieved in the economy, we have successfully presented ourselves and our people.

We are implementing programs to strengthen macroeconomics. Financial institutions have started transferring billions to our economy. We are making intensive efforts to solve the issue of cost of living. I believe we will achieve results in this regard in a short time.

My request from our business community is for them to orient their directions and goals towards the future. There are great opportunities and possibilities ahead of us.

Seizing these opportunities depends on your determination and courage. I believe that every businessperson possesses this resilience, courage, and determination.''