Ukraine to get F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and Netherlands

Both Denmark and the Netherlands have decided to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, the Danish Defence Ministry said on Sunday.



Zelensky said he had come to an agreement with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for Ukraine to receive 42 state-of-the-art US-made F-16s to help fend off Russia's invasion.



"42 jets. And this is just the beginning," wrote the Ukrainian leader on the platform X, formerly Twitter, during his visit to the Netherlands.



He said the jets would be delivered "once (Ukrainian) pilots and engineers have completed their training," without giving a fixed timeframe.



"These jets will be used to keep Russian terrorists away from Ukrainian cities and towns," he added, thanking his Dutch counterpart.



The announcement was accompanied by a selfie of him and Rutte smiling in front of a fighter jet.



Denmark has also offered to supply war-torn Ukraine with jets, which Ukraine has requested for some time.



Together, the two countries formed a NATO coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on the jets, which are manufactured in the United States. Belgium and Norway are also considered possible suppliers.



"Denmark will work for other countries to join the coalition and contribute to the Ukrainian freedom struggle," the statement from the Defence Ministry in Copenhagen said.



