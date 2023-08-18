Fed Chairman to give economic outlook on Aug 25

As per the announcement from the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States, President Jerome Powell is set to deliver a speech on the economic outlook on August 25th, as part of the annual central bankers' meeting organized by the Kansas City Fed in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Based on the information, Powell's speech is scheduled to begin at 17:05 GMT.

Through his Jackson Hole speech, Powell will have the opportunity to convey his latest views on whether further policy tightening is needed, as well as whether sufficient progress has been made on the deflation front to maintain stable interest rates.