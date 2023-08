China says economic recovery 'tortuous' but Western critics will be 'proven wrong'

China said on Wednesday that its economic recovery "will be a bumpy and tortuous process", but insisted Western critics "will for sure be proven wrong".

"A number of Western politicians and media have hyped up the periodic problems in China's post-epidemic economic recovery process," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference. "But eventually, they will for sure be proven wrong."