Vodafone and 1&1 enter national 5G roaming partnership in Germany

Telecom providers Vodafone and 1&1 have agreed to a national 5G roaming partnership in Germany, despite a legal dispute between the two companies.



From October 2024 at the latest, 1&1 customers will be connected to the Vodafone network in regions where their actual contract partner does not have its own towers, the companies announced on Wednesday.



Vodafone will receive rental income in return.



1&1 is building its own mobile network, but progress has been slow. The newcomer accuses Vodafone of having exerted influence over the infrastructure operator Vantage Towers and slowing down the construction of 1&1's hundreds of cell towers.



Germany's competition authority is examining the case, following a complaint by 1&1 issued earlier this year.



Vodafone holds a majority stake in Vantage Towers together with investors. The British company denies the allegations.



Vodafone has lost market share recently and aims to get back on track with a cost-cutting programme including staff reductions. The cooperation with 1&1 brings much needed extra revenue.



So far, 1&1 has a roaming partnership contract with its competitor Telefónica Deutschland (O2), but it only applies to 4G. In the Vodafone deal, 5G is included.



The partnership is limited to 18 years.



