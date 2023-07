Turkish inflation expected to raise in July

Türkiye's annual inflation rate is projected to increase to 47.27% in July, an Anadolu survey said on Friday.

The annual inflation rate was 38.21% in June and 39.59% in May.

A group of 17 economists forecasts that monthly inflation will be at 9.07%, with projections ranging between 7.5% and 10.6%.

Monthly inflation in June was 3.92%.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce July's consumer price index on Thursday.