Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle ANKA trials commence in Kazakhstan

The trials of the Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle ANKA are taking place at the special combat training center area in Jambyl Region.

According to the news on Sarbaz.kz, the trials are being conducted by the flight and engineering personnel of the Kazakh military unit, with representatives from TUSAŞ (Turkish Aerospace Industries) also present.

The military operational trials of ANKA will continue until mid-March 2024.

If the trials are successful, ANKA will be included in the inventory of the Kazakh army.