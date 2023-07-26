Slovakia to aid Ukraine on grain exports but worried about farmers

Slovakia aims to support Ukraine in exporting its grain to global markets under condition that this is not at the expense of its own agricultural sector, Slovakian Agriculture Minister Jozef Bires told state news agency TASR on Wednesday.



Bires proposes "solidarity corridors" using road, rail and waterway routes to move grain from Ukraine, one of the world's major grain exporters, to global markets.



But he noted that these routes were relatively expensive. Ukrainian exports have been hit by the Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports following the collapse of an agreement to allow the safe passage of grain.



"Slovakia is striving to help Ukraine as far as possible in the area of infrastructure, so that transport conditions are as simple as possible and the grain gets to where it is most needed," Bires said.



Speaking in Brussels on Tuesday, Lithuanian Agriculture Minister Kestutis Navickas also offered support in exporting Ukrainian grain.



On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European Union to open its borders to his country's produce and expressed criticism that Ukraine's five EU neighbours – Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria – intended to extend an import ban that is set to expire on September 15.



Bires called for understanding for this position.



Slovakia is expecting its best grain harvest in five years this summer, with production coming it at 12% above the average over the past five years.



But bringing in the harvest is being hampered by the fact that grain stores are full as a result of earlier deliveries from Ukraine. Higher prices for domestic grain, compared with those for Ukrainian produce, are also affecting sales.



Slovakian farmers have for months been warning of looming bankruptcies.









