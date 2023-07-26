CANIK AT IDEF23 WITH ITS PRODUCTS EXHIBITED FOR FIRST TIME

IDEF has become an important promotion, marketing, and cooperation platform in the defense and security fields, and it opened its doors for the 16th time this year.

Organized under the auspices of the Presidency, hosted by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, under the management and responsibility of the Turkish Armed Forces Strengthening Foundation, and organized by Tüyap Fair and Congress Center, the fair takes place at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center.

CANiK, one of the ambitious players in the field of medium-caliber cannons and unmanned weapon systems, presents its newest and most powerful products to the world at the fair.

CANiK unveiled CANiK M3, the advanced new version of CANiK M2 QCB, Türkiye's national 12.7 mm anti-aircraft gun, for the first time at IDEF'23. CANiK, which acquired the leading British firm AEI Systems in medium-caliber cannon production last year, is showcasing the Venom LR, which is one of the most assertive products in its field, for the first time within the scope of IDEF'23.

Making a significant impact with its investments in the production of 30x113 mm guns, which are of great importance for sea, air, and land platforms, CANiK aims to enhance Türkiye's power with the capabilities it will provide to the Turkish Armed Forces and the armed forces of friendly and allied countries through Venom LR.

CANiK General Manager Cahit Utku Aral stated that the M3, which is the fastest version of the well-known national heavy machine gun M2, was exhibited specifically for this year at IDEF and said, "This is an important platform for Türkiye. It has significant firing speed for the integration of our air platforms. In addition to that, we are showcasing the 20, 25, and 30 millimeter guns produced by the British company AEI Systems, which we acquired in December 2022." He added that CANiK's most important solutions, the 30x113 mm guns, were unveiled at the fair and mentioned the areas where these guns are used.

Aral said, "Our Venom LR weapon is exhibited in many stands, on HAVELSAN's unmanned ground vehicle, and on the ATAK helicopter. Therefore, it has become one of the favorite weapons of the fair."

Aral also explained that they showcased the unique remote-controlled and unmanned turret (Trakon Targan) at the fair and presented some systems they implemented for the Coast Guard Command to the participants.

Aral reported that all the products of Samsun Yurt Defense met with the participants at the event.

"We will hold meetings with participants from more than 50 countries"

Cahit Utku Aral stated that all the products they exhibited at the last IDEF had been put into use and completed his words as follows:

"This fair is crucial for Türkiye. We have planned meetings with participants from more than 50 countries at IDEF. There are police officers, soldiers, and civilian companies. Our goal here is to start discussions at least for our shooting control systems and guns that have entered Türkiye's inventory. We also expect direct orders for some systems and products. We have had significant discussions with countries from Africa and the Middle East. We expect to finalize orders."