German media group ProSieben cuts 400 jobs nationwide

German media group ProSiebenSat.1 plans to cut around 400 jobs nationwide this year, corresponding to around one in 10 jobs in the core entertainment business and in the holding company, a spokeswoman announced on Tuesday.



The group has been planning a reorganization for some time, after having fully acquired the Joyn streaming platform in the autumn of 2022 and moving it to the centre of its entertainment business.



"The aim is to achieve a more efficient structure, a competitive cost base, and processes clearly geared to digital transformation," the group wrote.



The job cuts will be made in a socially responsible manner through a voluntary programme. Compulsory redundancies are to be avoided "as far as possible," the group wrote.



Last month, Germany's largest tabloid Bild announced it would cut several hundred jobs this year as it prepares for its digital-only future, with articial intelligence playing an important role.



