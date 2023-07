Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek will represent Türkiye at the G20 meeting in India. The Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye Hafize Gaye Erkan, will accompany Minister Şimşek at the meetings.

Following the G20 meeting, Şimşek will also take part in President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to the Gulf countries.