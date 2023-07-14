CANIK to exhibit new medium caliber cannons at IDEF 2023

CANIK, a leading Turkish firearms manufacturer, will be exhibiting its new medium-caliber cannons at the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2023) in Istanbul on July 25-28.

The cannons, which are important for sea, air, and land platforms, are expected to play an important role in meeting the needs of friendly and allied countries, especially the Turkish Armed Forces.

One of the cannons on display will be the 30x113 millimeter VENOM LR. This gun is described as light recoil, meaning that it has a much lower recoil than traditional 30 millimeter guns. This makes it ideal for use on small, unmanned vehicles, as well as on larger platforms such as tanks and helicopters.

The VENOM LR is also capable of firing programmable ammunition, which means that it can be programmed to detonate in mid-air or on impact. This makes it a very effective weapon against both ground and air targets.

Another cannon that CANIK will be exhibiting is the 25 millimeter drum-ball system. This gun is smaller and lighter than the VENOM LR, making it ideal for use on even smaller platforms. It is also capable of firing programmable ammunition.

CANIK's new medium caliber cannons are a significant addition to the Turkish defense industry. They offer a number of advantages over traditional guns, and they are sure to be in high demand from both domestic and international customers.

In addition to the new cannons, CANIK will also be exhibiting a number of other products at IDEF 2023, including its 12.7 millimeter Targan naval turret and its 20x102 millimeter cannon.

The company is also planning to launch a number of new products in the near future, including a 50 millimeter cannon and a 105 millimeter tank gun.

CANIK's participation in IDEF 2023 is a sign of the company's growing global presence. The company is already exporting its products to over 50 countries, and it is looking to expand its reach even further.

IDEF 2023 is the largest defense industry fair in the Middle East and North Africa. It is expected to attract over 1,000 exhibitors from over 50 countries.

CANIK is confident that its new products will be well-received at IDEF 2023. The company is looking forward to meeting with potential customers and partners from around the world.







