Stock market sets records in Türkiye

As the electoral process in Türkiye came to an end, uncertainties were eliminated, and citizens expressed their preference for President Erdoğan, choosing "stability."



With the conclusion of the election process, the newly announced cabinet has laid out the roadmap for the economy.

First and foremost, the appointment of Mehmet Şimşek to the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, and Hafize Gaye Erkan to the presidency of the Central Bank, sent clear messages to international markets regarding investment in Turkey.

The messages conveyed by the new economic management after assuming office have been positively received in the markets. The new administration is committed to taking steps that will enhance the attractiveness of TL-based instruments through rule-based and predictable monetary and fiscal policies within the framework of fiscal discipline.

In addition to the implemented policies, international discussions and visits continue. In order to diversify foreign financing sources through new cooperation and investment agreements between Gulf countries and Türkiye, Mehmet Şimşek, the Minister of Treasury and Finance, visited Qatar two days ago with Deputy President Cevdet Yılmaz. Today, Hafize Gaye Erkan, the President of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), is also heading to Saudi Arabia to meet with her counterparts and hold meetings with investor groups.











