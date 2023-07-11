News Economy Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek: CBRT reserves surge to $108.6 bln, reflecting strong growth

Minister Şimşek stressed in his comments: "The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey's (CBRT) reserves witnessed significant growth. Specifically, the reserves, which amounted to 98.5 billion dollars on May 26, increased to 108.6 billion dollars by June 30. Furthermore, during the same period, net reserves showed improvement with an increase of 14.2 billion dollars."

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek recently shared updates on the Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves through his social media account.



The finance chief emphasized the importance of accumulating international reserves as market conditions permit.



"The Central Bank's reserves grew from 98.5 billion dollars on May 26 to 108.6 billion dollars on June 30. During the same period, net reserves showed an improvement of 14.2 billion dollars. Additionally, efforts to secure additional foreign resources for the country are ongoing. The government will continue to take necessary steps to support the recovery process," Minister Şimşek said in social media post while expressing optimism about the recent rapid increase in reserves, and reiterating the commitment to implementing rational policies that contribute to reserve growth.







