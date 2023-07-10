TÜRKIYES UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS TO 9.5%, REACHING LOWEST LEVEL SINCE MARCH 2014

 Contact Us
Türkiye's unemployment rate reached its lowest level since March 2014, standing at 9.5% in May. This marks a decrease of 0.5 percentage points compared to April. According to official figures released by TurkStat on Monday, the number of unemployed individuals in the country decreased by 193,000 people to reach 3.3 million in May.

Published July 10,2023
The unemployment rate for men was 7.7%, while 13% for women in May.

The employment rate was at 48.5% in the month, while the number of employed persons increased by 63,000 to 31.7 million.

The youth unemployment rate, for the 15-24 age group, was 17%, down 1.6 percentage points month-on-month in May.