Kyiv 'not optimistic' about grain deal renewal

Kyiv is "not optimistic" about the renewal of an agreement allowing grain from war-torn Ukraine to reach the global market, a senior Ukranian government official said Wednesday.

"We are not optimistic at this time," deputy prime minister for the restoration of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in London.

"Since the beginning of May, the corridor efficiency has decreased," he said, adding that Ukraine recently exported more agricultural products via other routes than through the corridors under the agreement.

The deal that grants safe passage for Ukrainian grain to be exported via the Black Sea was signed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022.

It was renewed again in May but for only two months, until July 17.

"We are doing our best to maintain this initiative," Kubrakov said, highlighting that it is "critical" for global food security.

"We understand how important it is for Africa," he continued, adding that Ukraine was also working to "expand alternative export routes".

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week he was "thinking" about exiting the agreement, accusing Kyiv of using sea corridors that are meant to provide safe passage for ships carrying grain "to launch maritime drones".

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said he is working to extend the agreement.











