TOGG RETURNS TO VIVATECH, EUROPES PREMIER STARTUP AND TECHNOLOGY EVENT, FOR ANOTHER YEAR OF PARTICIPATION

Togg , the company dedicated to creating an accessible and user-oriented mobility ecosystem, once again participated in VivaTech, Europe's largest startup and technology event.



According to Togg's statement, this was their second consecutive year attending the event, where they aimed to connect with the startup ecosystem and promote innovative mobility solutions.



Togg hosted the "Mobility and Innovation Park by Togg" and "Discovery Stage by Togg" areas, providing startups with a platform to showcase their groundbreaking products and services in the field of mobility.



During the event, Togg's CEO, Gürcan Karakaş, participated in a panel discussion titled "Mobility Matters: How to make cities greener and smarter?".



In his speech, Karakaş emphasized the importance of sustainability for both user expectations and business competitiveness.



He highlighted Togg's commitment to sustainability, stating that the company is naturally aligned with sustainable practices.



Karakaş also emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to the rapidly transforming automotive industry. Togg aims to integrate smart mobility devices, digital solutions, and clean energy solutions to provide users with a seamless and environmentally friendly mobility experience.



The CEO expressed Togg's strong collaboration with startups, acknowledging the critical role of innovative technologies in the mobility ecosystem. Togg is determined to enhance cooperation with startups in developing smart energy solutions, smart life solutions for smart cities, and new mobility services.



Furthermore, Karakaş mentioned Togg's efforts in various sustainability initiatives, such as the circular economy and product recycling.



The company has established Siro Silk Road Clean Energy Storage Technologies in partnership with Farasis Energy, focusing on disseminating clean energy storage solutions to make the world more livable.



Additionally, through their Trugo brand, Togg offers charging services using energy from renewable sources, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.







