Turkish VP: Development plan scheduled to be presented to Turkish parliament in October

The Economic Coordination Board (EKK), chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz , held a meeting at the Presidential Complex.



The meeting was attended by several ministers, including Vedat Işıkhan, Minister of Labor and Social Security, Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Treasury and Finance, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Minister of Industry and Technology, İbrahim Yumaklı, Minister of Commerce, and Ömer Bolat, Head of Strategy and Budget at the Presidency. Representatives from related institutions and organizations, as well as Hafize Gaye Erkan, President of the Central Bank, were also present.



Following the meeting, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz provided a statement, stating that the macroeconomic outlook and budget outlook were thoroughly evaluated based on presentations from the relevant institutions.



He mentioned the review of basic policy documents, action plans, and the working principles and priorities of the EKK for the new period. Yılmaz emphasized Türkiye's commitment to financial stability, human-oriented development, fiscal policy, structural reforms, and monetary policy.



The main objective remains to increase competitiveness and efficiency within the framework of free market rules, foster stable and confident growth, boost employment, and ensure equitable distribution of the benefits of growth.



Efforts will be made to remove the current account deficit as an obstacle to sustainable growth, with a focus on technological advancements, high-value-added products and services, increased exports, and tourism revenues.



Acknowledging the challenges and opportunities faced by Türkiye and the world, Yılmaz expressed the government's determination to overcome difficulties through strong leadership, consistent policies for stability and trust, and seizing opportunities in the interest of the country.



The government aims to implement policies and fulfill promises outlined in their election manifesto within a specified timeline, while also addressing the impact of recent earthquakes and taking effective measures to combat inflation, which is seen as a primary concern.



Yılmaz announced plans to present the 12th development plan to Parliament in October. In September, a medium-term program will be shared with the public to review public policies and practices and allocate resources accordingly.



Detailed priorities will be revealed during the budget process, with a vision to further strengthen Türkiye's economic structure.



Fiscal discipline and cost-saving measures will be exercised in the public sector, allowing for social expenditures and strategic investments.



The government aims to engage in dialogue with relevant stakeholders, making use of the efficient working opportunities provided by the new management system, and benefiting from the contributions of NGOs, the business community, academia, and other sectors.







