Dutch company Philips to repurchase up to 7.1 million shares

DPA ECONOMY
Published June 15,2023
Dutch health technology company Royal Philips said that it will repurchase up to 7.1 million shares to cover certain of its obligations arising from its long-term incentive plans.

At the current share price, the shares represent an amount of up to about €132 million ($142 million).

The repurchases will be executed through one or more individual forwardtransactions, expected to be entered into in the second and/or the third quarterof 2023.

Philips expects to take delivery of the shares in 2024 and 2025.