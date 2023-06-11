Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

Istanbul Airport broke a world air traffic record Saturday with 1,594 take-offs and landings, thanks to the UEFA Champions League final, according to Türkiye's Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Additional scheduled and charter flights had an important role in the record, it said

Finalists Inter and Manchester City fans, who came by plane, caused a crowd at the airport.

While the arrival of the fans with scheduled flights continued, many non-scheduled planes departed from Italy and the UK landed at Istanbul Airport.

Private jets also carried passengers from different countries to Istanbul.