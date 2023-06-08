Record number of passengers carried by Turkish Airlines in May

 Contact Us
Published June 08,2023
Turkish Airlines posted the best May performance so far carrying 7.4 million passengers in the month, according to a statement sent to Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Thursday.

The figure increased by 16% from 6.4 million passengers in May 2022.

The flag carrier saw an 11.3% annual hike in passengers on international routes, hitting 4.5 million in May. The number of domestic passengers rose 24.4% to 2.9 million in the same period.

The passenger load factor, or seat occupancy, rose to 81.8% in May -- 80.7% on domestic flights and 82% on international flights. The figure was 80% in May 2022.

The volume of cargo and mail it carried fell by 6.6% to 134,500 tons in the same period.

By the end of this May, the number of aircraft in the fleet was 417, the statement added.

In January-May, the airline carried 31 million passengers, a rise of 29% from last year.

International to international passengers carried increased by 49.2% on an annual basis to 11.6 million in the 5-month period.

The load factor reached 81.1% in the first five months of this year, the statement said.

Cargo and mail carried dropped 9.6% to nearly 608,100 tons in January-May.