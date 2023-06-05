Erdoğan considering Erkan as Türkiye cenbank chief - sources

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is considering appointing Hafize Gaye Erkan , a senior finance executive in the United States, as governor of Türkiye's central bank, according to two senior officials with knowledge of the matter.

Erkan met with Mehmet Şimşek , Türkiye's newly-appointed treasury and finance minister, in Ankara on Monday, one of the sources said. The two sources told Reuters she is set to meet Erdoğan soon to discuss the possible role.

The second source said Erkan was one of "a few candidates" to succeed current bank chief Şahap Kavcıoğlu.

A former co-CEO at First Republic Bank and a former managing director at Goldman Sachs, Erkan could not be immediately reached for comment.

Erdoğan's office and the Treasury ministry did not comment on Erkan.







