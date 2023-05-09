Turkish leader Erdoğan announces wage hike for public workers

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday announced a 45% wage hike for 700,00 public workers , raising the minimum monthly public worker wage to 15,000 Turkish liras ($768).

"Within the framework of this collective bargaining agreement, we are raising wages by 45%, including the welfare share, thus increasing the minimum wage of public workers to 15,000 liras," Erdoğan said in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye will continue to work on minimum wage raises for civil servants and hiking pensions.

"In July, we have preparations based on the inflation difference and welfare share," he added.