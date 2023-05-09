Ryanair orders 300 additional Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Irish airline Ryanair has placed an order for 300 Boeing 737-MAX-10 aircraft worth a total of $40 billion, the airline said on Tuesday.



Following the news, Boeing was seen trading up by 2.18% at $201.57 per share in the pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



The aircraft are expected to be delivered during the period from 2027 to 2033. Boeing's B737-MAX-10 aircraft will enable Ryanair to facilitate a traffic growth of 80% from 168 million in March 2023 to 300 million a year by March 2034.



Ryanair expects 50% of these deliveries will replace older B737NGs. In addition to significant revenue growth, the new order offers Ryanair with extra seats to further widen Ryanair's unit-cost advantage over all EU competitor airlines.



Ryanair Group chief executive Michael O'Leary said: "These new, fuel-efficient, greener technology aircraft offer 21% more seats, burn 20% less fuel and are 50% quieter than our B737-NGs. This order, coupled with our remaining gamechanger deliveries, will create 10,000 new jobs for highly paid aviation professionals over the next decade, and these jobs will be located across all of Europe's main economies where Ryanair is currently the number 1 or number 2 airline."



