American Airlines pilots authorize strike

The Allied Pilots Association in the United States has announced that its membership has voted to authorize a strike.



The independent union represents the 15,000 pilots of US carrier American Airlines.



With more than 96% of the APA membership participating, more than 99% voted in favor of authorizing a strike, the association stated.



"We will strike if necessary to secure the industry-leading contract that our pilots have earned and deserve - a contract that will position American Airlines for success," said Captain Ed Sicher, who is the union's president.



APA members will be conducting informational picketing on Monday at all 10 of the airline's major hubs: Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.



