Halkbank says right to appeal with US Supreme Court reserved

Türkiye 's state lender Halkbank said its right to appeal with the US Supreme Court is reserved.

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court handed Halkbank another chance to make its case in a lower court, ordering the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider the case.

The bank stated on Thursday that it was argued in its appeal that it could not be tried in the US courts under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and common law as it is a state bank.

"Of these, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the first of the two arguments but vacated the ruling of the Second Circuit and remanded the case to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to be decided again after being assessed from a common law perspective," it stated through the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform.

In the next phase the lender's case will be reviewed and decided again by the Second Circuit consistent with the Supreme Court opinion, the statement read, adding: "Our right to appeal with the Supreme Court once more is reserved if the lower court makes an unfavorable decision.

"The stay of the proceedings concerning the jury trial will remain as the appeal process will continue with the remanding of the case."

Halkbank was indicted in 2019 by a federal grand jury in New York on charges of money laundering and conspiracy to help Iran evade US sanctions. The firm has pleaded not guilty.