SWEDENS PUBLIC RADIO QUITS TWITTER

Sweden's public radio said Tuesday that it is leaving Twitter, but did not blame the latter's recent labelling of accounts linked to the broadcaster.

Radio Sweden will no longer be active on Twitter, said Christian Gillinger, the broadcaster's head of social media, adding that Twitter has become "less significant" for them.

"The accounts for Swedish Radio News and for Swedish Radio as a whole will remain online, but will be marked as inactive in order to prevent anyone else from starting a new account under those names," Gillinger added.

The decision, however, is not related to Twitter's recent labelling of accounts linked to the broadcaster, including Radio Sweden's account, as "publicly-funded media."

Major US public broadcasters NPR and PBS and Canada's CBC have quit in the past week after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk designated their accounts as "government-funded media."