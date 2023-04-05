UN nuclear watchdog, Rosatom discuss security of Russia-held Zaporizhzhia plant

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday discussed the safety and security measures for Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant, currently held by Russian forces, with the head of Russia's Rosatom.

A statement by the Russian state nuclear energy company said that IAEA head Rafael Grossi and Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev met in the city of Kaliningrad.

"The meeting was held in the spirit of the practice established over the past year of regular exchange of views between Rosatom State Corporation and relevant Russian agencies and the IAEA Secretariat," the statement said.

The statement further said the parties touched on the results of Grossi's visit to the plant on March 29 and the rotation of the IAEA experts at the site.

Grossi welcomed the installation of Russian diesel generators and modular boiler houses at the plant. He also acknowledged the consequences of the shelling of the plant in November 2022.

Likhachev informed the IAEA director general about the steps being taken by the Russian side to ensure the safe operation of the plant.

My recent visit to the plant confirmed the urgent need to achieve this vital objective, "which is in everyone's interest," Grossi said separately on Twitter.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest and one of the world's 10 biggest nuclear power plants, has been under Russian control since March last year, soon after the start of the Ukraine war.

Fears of a nuclear catastrophe persist amid reports of shelling around the area.