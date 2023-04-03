Dogecoin surges as Twitter ditches bird logo for puppy

Dogecoin surged as much as 30% late Monday after Twitter started displaying the cryptocurrency's logo on its homepage.

The platform is now run by Tesla owner Elon Musk, who is known for his appreciation of Dogecoin and even lets people pay for the luxury electric cars with the cryptocurrency.

The logo change is thought to be temporary and its timing not coincidental.

After noticing the change, Twitter users took to social media to express their surprise, while some also expressed anger as Musk was previously accused of directly manipulating the price of Dogecoin.

Last June, the billionaire was sued for $258 billion by a Dogecoin investor who accused Musk of "running a pyramid scheme."

On Friday, Musk asked a US judge to ditch the lawsuit, and given the timing, the logo change is considered to be a reference to the case.

As Twitter's logo change resulted in yet another increase in Dogecoin's value, Musk again drew fire from users of his platform over the move.

Neither the billionaire nor Twitter administration has commented on the matter.