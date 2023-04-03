MOLDOVAS PRESIDENT SAYS COUNTRY SEEKING DEFENCE SUPPORT

Moldovan President Maia Sandu appealed for Western support to defend the country in light of suspected Russian interference in the ex-Soviet republic.



Moldova, which borders both Russia and Ukraine, has repeatedly been subjected to "hybrid attacks" from Russia and other "attempts to destabilize" the country, Sandu told reporters on Monday while visiting the Romanian capital.



Sandu indicated that Moldova is also seeking Western weapons and military support.



"Yes, we must improve (our) defense capabilities, and yes, we need help for that, and yes, we are discussing it with partners," Sandu said.



The Moldovan leader had travelled to Bucharest to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. Scholz and Iohannis emphasized several times that the West would support Moldova economically, among other things.