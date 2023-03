Türkiye's monthly exports at $18.6B in February

Türkiye's exports fell 6.4% year-on-year to $18.6 billion in February, official figures showed on Friday.

The country's exports amounted to $19.4 billion in January.

The export figure was $20 billion in February 2022 and $16 billion in February 2021.

Türkiye's main export destination last month was Germany which received $1.7 billion worth of Turkish exports.

It was followed by Italy with $1.12 billion, the U.S. $1.09 billion, Russia $1.01 billion, and the UK $851 million.