Strikes at German airports ground hundreds of flights

Hundreds of flights were canceled at four German airports on Friday as security staff walked off the job due to an ongoing dispute over pay and work conditions.

The ver.di trade union announced that the strike action of security personnel and public employees at Dusseldorf and Cologne/Bonn airports will continue until the early hours of Saturday.

Andrea Becker, a regional head of the union, said they had to hold the strike action as they received no acceptable offer from the employers in the latest round of negotiations.

"Inflation, high energy and food prices trigger existential fears among employees. Many no longer know how to pay their rents or fill their refrigerators. They need significantly more money to make a living," she said in a statement.

Dusseldorf airport announced that 264 of the 391 planned flights-including both departures and arrivals-were canceled due to the strike action.

In Cologne/Bonn airport, at least 60 departures were canceled alongside 40 planned arrivals.

Passengers were asked to contact their airline or tour operator to find out the current status of their flight before traveling to the airport.

In the southern state of Baden-Wurttemberg, the strike has grounded all flights at Stuttgart airport and caused disruptions and longer waiting times at Karlsruhe's Baden-Baden airport.

"No take-offs or landings are possible all day on Friday. Regular flight operations will resume on Saturday, 18 March," Stuttgart airport said in a statement.

Authorities advised passengers of Ryanair and Wizz Air to check their flight status prior to making their way to the Baden-Baden airport, and plan more time for security checks.















