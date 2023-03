European banks are in "extremely solid" shape and their situation is not similar to that of some US lenders, the French central bank chief said Friday amid fears of a crisis in the sector.

"European banks are not in the same situation as certain American banks for a very simple reason which is that they are not subjected to the same rules," Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, told BFM Business television.