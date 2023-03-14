Munich charity receives 700kg of chocolate after goalkeeper joke

A Munich charity for the poor and hungry has received 700 kilograms of chocolate from a Swiss manufacturer after a quip from Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer.



The Switzerland international made a big mistake in last week's Champions League last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain but was saved by a goal-line clearance from defender Matthijs de Ligt.



After the game, Sommer said: "He'll get a truck full of Swiss chocolate from me."



Swiss chocolate company Kägi took that as an invitation to send four pallets of chocolate to Munich.



Bayern players were not there at time the truck arrived at their training ground, so the company and Bayern agreed that the chocolate should be donated to the Münchner Tafel charity.



The organization provides more than 23,000 people with 130,000 kilograms of food per week at 28 distribution points in the Bavarian capital.



Charity official Steffen Horak told dpa that the sweet treats would make a welcome addition to their usual offering, especially for 7,000 children who use its service.



"We are very happy about the donation," he said. "The chocolate will go into our regular distribution this week."

