TÜRKIYES CENTRAL BANK RESERVES AT $125.3B IN JANUARY

Türkiye's Central Bank reserves at $125.3B in January

The Turkish Central Bank's official reserve assets fell to $125.3 billion as of the end of this January, according to the latest figures released on Thursday.

The reserve assets fell 2.6% from December's reading of $128.7 billion, said the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report.

Foreign currency reserves-in convertible foreign currencies-dove 10.9% from the previous month to $67.2 billion in January.

The bank's gold reserves-including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped-amounted to $50.6 billion, up 10.3% from December.

In January 2022, the official reserve assets stood at $109.7 billion.