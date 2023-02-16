Tesla recalls 362,000 U.S. vehicles over Full Self-Driving software

Tesla Inc is recalling 362,000 U.S. vehicles because its Full Self-Driving software may cause a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The agency said the Tesla software allows a vehicle to "exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash." Tesla will release an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Tesla said is not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to the recall issue.