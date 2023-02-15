Lufthansa: Worldwide IT breakdown caused by rail construction work

German airline Lufthansa says construction work on a rail line in Frankfurt is to blame for a massive IT failure that has disrupted operations around the world.



Several fibre optic cables from telecoms provider Deutsche Telekom were said to have been cut by an excavator, possibly on Tuesday.



The local news portal Hessenschau said there had been telecom disruptions affecting the greater Frankfurt area.



Frankfurt Airport, the main centre of Lufthansa's operations, is located west of Germany's financial hub. The airport is diverting all incoming flights due to capacity concerns.



Lufthansa has also cancelled or delayed domestic and international flights at other airports.