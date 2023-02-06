US tech firm Dell laying off 5% of workforce

US-based multinational technology firm Dell Technologies has decided to lay off 5% of its workforce, or around 6,600 employees, according to a filing on Monday.

The company said in a Securities and Exchange filing that it informed its employees of "reorganizations and actions to align its investments more closely with its previously discussed strategic and customer priorities."

The expenses associated with the decision will be reflected in the firm's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, it added.

Dell had 133,000 employees, according to another SEC filing made last month.

The move comes as tech industry is struggling with lower income and recession fears, as some majors like IBM, Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, PayPal and Google's parent firm Alphabet have been laying off workers in thousands.