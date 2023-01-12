KFC franchisees in Russia ask govt to halt sale of stores to local operator - RIA

A number of KFC franchisees in Russia have asked the government to stop the sale of the Yum! Brands restaurant business to the local operator, the RIA news agency said, citing Russia's restaurant market commissioner.

Yum Brands said in October that it had reached a deal to sell its KFC restaurants in Russia to Smart Service Ltd.

According to RIA, some franchisees have asked the Russian government to suspend the sale as it could hurt the restaurant market. The deal needs a Russian government commission's approval.