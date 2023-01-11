Sweden prepares to build more nuclear power, PM says

Sweden is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference on Wednesday.

Kristersson has made expanding nuclear power generation a key goal for his right-wing government, seeking to reverse a process of gradual closures of several reactors in the past couple of decades that has left the country relying more heavily on renewable but sometimes less predictable energy.

The proposed new legislation, which still needs to be passed by parliament, would allow new reactors to be constructed in more places across Sweden and was seen being in place in March next year.

"We have an obvious need for more electricity production in Sweden," Kristersson told a news conference.

"What we are doing today is changing legislation to allow for the construction of more nuclear reactors at more places."