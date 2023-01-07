Turkish Airlines carried 71.8M passengers in 2022

 Contact Us
January 07,2023
Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines carried 71.8 million passengers last year.

According to a statement issued by the airline's press office Friday, the passenger load factor was 80.6% during the January-December period; 80.1% for international flights and 85.8% for domestic ones.

The carrier's cargo-mail traffic totaled 1.7 million tons in 2022.

The number of aircraft in its fleet reached 394 as of December.

In December alone, the firm carried 5.5 million passengers with a load factor of 81.6%.

Cargo-mail volume amounted to 137,500 tons in the month.