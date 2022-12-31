News Economy Saudis welcome Ronaldo to 'new home' at Al Nassr

DPA ECONOMY Published December 31,2022 Subscribe

Saudi Arabia's sports minister, Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud, has welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal great signed a rich contract for Saudi club Al Nassr.



"One of the greatest of all time is confirmed to start his new journey in Saudi Arabia," he tweeted late Friday.



"Cristiano welcome to your new home, welcome to SPL [Saudi Pro League]. I wish you and your family a wonderful experience in the Kingdom."



Ronaldo, 37, had earlier completed a move to Al Nassr on a contract until 2025 after his second term at Manchester United ended by mutual consent in the wake of a controversial TV interview in which he had criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag.



Ronaldo will reportedly earn up to €200 million ($213 million) per season and after 2025 is said to become an ambassador of Saudi Arabia's bid for the 2030 World Cup together with Egypt and Greece.



The Pro League also delighted in having one of the all-time greats at one of its clubs.



"History in the making. A very special welcome to Roshn Saudi League for Cristiano Ronaldo! One of football's greats will be playing at Al Nassr," the league tweeted.



Ronaldo became the first player to score at five World Cups recently in Qatar, where he was however not a starter in the last two games for Portugal who went out in the quarter-finals.



He won Euro 2016 with Portugal and five Champions Leagues, one during his first spell with United until 2009, and four with Real Madrid where he played 2009-2018. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also played for Juventus for three years before returning to United in 2021.



Ronaldo had initially said he wanted to continue playing Champions League football but seemingly didn't find a European club.



Now he is at Al Nassr who are second in the Pro League and had named his signing "more than history in the making" because the signing will "inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves."



Ronaldo was quoted as saying he was "eager to experience a new football league in a different country".



"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia," he said, naming Al Nassr's vision "very inspiring."



However, Ronaldo's signing is also controversial because Saudi Arabia has been criticised over its human rights record and is accused of sports-washing in an attempt to raise its image abroad.



Apart from the planned World Cup bid Saudi Arabia is the only remaining bidder for the 2027 Asian Cup, has been chosen to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games, stages a annual Formula One grand prix and has hosted international club football games and boxing bouts.



Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is also the majority shareholder and effective owner of English Premier League club Newcastle United.









