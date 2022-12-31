Ukrainian troops attack Russian positions in Luhansk

Ukrainian troops attacked Russian positions in eastern Ukraine, targeting Pervomayskoye, a village in Luhansk, with at least two rounds from a Himars multiple rocket launcher, Russian news agency TASS reported, citing the local authorities.

No information was given on any casualties or damage caused.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian media reported explosions near Dzhankoi airport in Russian-occupied Crimea. Some social media users were quoted as saying that the blasts could have been due to the use of anti-aircraft missiles.